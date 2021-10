Peyton Manning is looking to land a big role with an NFL team. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Manning has spoken to two ownership groups who are looking to buy the Denver Broncos. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback wants to be a minority investor as well as a manager. The Broncos are not for sale right now, but La Canfora reports that the team could be under new ownership by next year.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO