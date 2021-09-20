CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Angola's president left emotional after tour of national African American history museum

By Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON – Angola’s President João Lourenço toured the nation’s premiere museum of African American history on Monday, calling its exhibit on slavery and the Middle Passage “profoundly emotional.’’

“This is history that is part of our common history,’’ Lourenço said through an interpreter after the private tour. “As Africans and Africans in the diaspora, we've seen the whole suffering that our ancestors went through in the time of slavery and that was very touching and profoundly emotional.’’

It was Lourenço’s first visit to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and his first to Washington, D.C. as president of the Republic of Angola. In addition to the tour, Lourenço met Monday with Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, participated in a business roundtable at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and spoke at an event hosted by the International Foundation for Conservation of the Environment.

The president is also scheduled to meet Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Later in the week, Lourenço will address the United Nations in New York.

Angolan and U.S. officials have been trying to improve relations between the countries since Lourenço became president in 2017. One push by the African nation has been to get more African Americans to visit.

Just before Monday’s tour Lourenço met in the museum’s lobby with members of the Tucker family, who believe they are descendants of the first Africans to arrive in the British colonies in 1619 on a ship that left from Angola.

Vincent A. Tucker, president of the William Tucker 1624 Society, greeted the president in Heritage Hall, an open space in the center of the museum.

1619: Searching for Answers: Hundreds of thousands of Africans were enslaved in America. Wanda Tucker believes her relatives were the first

More: She was captured, enslaved and she survived. Meet Angela, the first named African woman in Jamestown

More: Forget what you know about 1619, historians say. Slavery began a half-century before Jamestown

Lourenço invited the Tuckers to visit Angola to share their story and experiences at universities and other communities. He said there are close connections between African countries and the African diaspora.

“The idea is really to keep connection on both sides,’’ Lourenço said.

The Tuckers welcomed the invitation. Wanda Tucker, who has done extensive family research, said it's an opportunity to educate people on both continents about the connected histories.

"There’s a joint effort to tell a more … balanced narrative of the histories,” she said.

Tucker said she appreciated Lourenço's invitation to share the story at universities. While museums are important, that history should also be taught in schools, she said. “To change the lives of people, it has to be in the classroom, in the curriculum,’’ she said.

More: Black History Month essay: I searched a continent a world away, hoping to find 'home'

More: US history is complex. Scholars say this is the right way to teach about slavery, racism.

The United States' long history with Angola began in 1619 with the landing of the White Lion, a pirate vessel whose cargo was enslaved Africans, at Point Comfort in Hampton, Virginia. The enslaved people had been taken from a Portuguese slave ship, the San Juan Bautista, which originally set sail earlier in 1619 from Luanda, Angola's capital, and was attacked in the Gulf of Mexico.

Angolan officials have said they hope to encourage more African Americans to visit the country. Village leaders welcomed Wanda Tucker during her visit there with USA TODAY in 2019. The trip was part of USA TODAY’s project: 1619: Searching for Answers.

The Central African country located along the continent’s west coast is rich in natural resources such as diamonds and oil. But the country is still trying to recover from decades of civil war that destroyed much of its infrastructure and economy.

During the hour-long tour Monday, Lourenço walked quietly with his hands behind his back as Mary Elliott, curator of the museum’s Slavery and Freedom exhibit, guided him and his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço, through parts of the museum.

The tour included an exhibit exploring the skills and trades of people on the African continent and the history of Europeans' appetites for resources there.

“We came with empty hands, but not with empty heads,’’ Elliott told Lourenço and his entourage of mostly Angolan officials.

More: The founding family you’ve never heard of: The black Tuckers of Hampton, Virginia

More: The US is grappling with its history of slavery. The blueprint for dealing with it? Some say Brown University

Elliott took the group through an exhibit on the Middle Passage, showing a wall with the names of ships that brought millions of enslaved Africans to the Americas. She noted how European nations, including Portugal, England and France, and generations of Americans profited from the slave trade.

She also showed the group the image of Queen Njinga Mbandi, revered for fighting to liberate Angolans from slavery during her mid-1600s reign. Her depiction by French illustrator Achille Devéria is the first image visitors see at the start of the museum's slavery exhibits, centering Angola's position at the beginning of that part of the American story.

People of African descent “changed the landscape and were changed by the landscape,” Elliott said.

'We have to continue to tell the story'

The tour came two years after communities in the United States commemorated 1619 and the 400 years since the ship from Angola landed. The year was marked by ceremonies and events, mostly in the Hampton area. Many news organizations wrote about the historical significance. A few, including USA TODAY, traveled to Angola to trace the path of Africans enslaved by the Portuguese and other Europeans.

Carolita Jones Cope, a member of the Tucker family, said it bothered her to think what the Angolan president must have felt about the treatment of his ancestors in America.

“That was a depressing moment, especially knowing that our African (leaders) are here observing now what their ancestors went through,’’ she said.

Vincent Tucker said it’s important not to forget. “We can’t downplay it,'' he said. "We have to continue to tell the story, educate the community.”

Contributing: Nichelle Smith

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angola's president left emotional after tour of national African American history museum

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Haiti and American History: There’s More to the Story

Scenes of thousands of Haitians immigrants, seeking asylum in the United States and camped out near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, have jolted and exacerbated the continued fault line of race in this country. Images of white U.S. Federal Border Patrol Agents on horseback, using the reigns of their horses to chase Black Haitians, evoked images of violence reminiscent of slavery. As people grappled to understand the harsh treatment they were seeing, they also started asking why Haitians were showing up in such large numbers.
POLITICS
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: The American Museum Of The Cuban Diaspora Shares The History Of Those Who Left

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora opened its doors in 2016 in Miami, and shares the history and culture of the Cuban people who have left the country. One of the most significant events in the story of Cuba is Operation Pedro Pan, the largest exodus of unaccompanied minors in the western hemisphere. Carmen Valdivia is the museum’s executive director and curator of the exhibit “Operation Pedro Pan: The Cuban Children’s Exodus.” She is also a Pedro Pan. She gave CBS4 a tour of the museum and shared her personal story. A large map taking over an entire wall illustrates...
MIAMI, FL
Essence

Angola’s President João Lourenço Had A 'Profoundly Emotional' Visit to NMAAHC

Accompanied by his wife, President Lourenço shared his experience seeing the exhibits on slavery and the Middle Passage. Accompanied by his wife Ana Dias Lourenço, Angola’s President João Lourenço toured the Smithsonian African American History Museum on Monday in Washington, D.C. to experience the slavery and middle passage exhibits. It...
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Smithsonian

National Museum of African American History and Culture Opens New Exhibition “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will debut a new exhibition Sept. 24 exploring an often-overlooked period of history, the Reconstruction era. “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies,” featuring more than 175 objects, 300 images and 14 media programs, will be on view through Aug. 21, 2022, in the museum’s 4,300-square-foot Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery. This exhibition and the release of its companion book form the centerpiece of activities celebrating the fifth anniversary of the museum’s opening Sept. 24.  
MUSEUMS
Hoya

National Cathedral to Replace Confederate Imagery with Art Honoring Black American History

The Washington National Cathedral has commissioned several art installations centered around racial justice. The Washington National Cathedral will install new stained-glass windows by 2023, depicting the fight for racial equality in America. The installation will be accompanied by a poem inscribed in stone, according to a Sept. 23 announcement. The new art will occupy the space once held by windows honoring confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, which were removed in 2017.
WASHINGTON, DC
poncacitynow.com

First Americans Museum Opens After Decades in the Making

Saturday was the opening ceremony for the First Americans Museum at 659 First Americans Blvd. in Oklahoma City. For many this has been a project decades in the making, finally becoming a reality. From grass and dirt to the beautiful museum it is today, this didn’t happen overnight. Construction here...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Nations#Smithsonian Museum#History Museum#Premiere Museum Of#Africans#House#The United Nations#British#Heritage Hall#Point Comfort#Portuguese#Angolan#More African Americans#Central African#Europeans#Brown University Elliott
wrbl.com

Plains honors Presidents and our nations history with Sister Festival

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – The people of Plains, Georgia have come together with the community of Marshfield, Missouri to join their town festivals. The Sister Festival Signing Ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Carter family’s home church, Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. There, generations of Carters and Eisenhowers were reunited.
PLAINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
TIME

The Rise and Fall of a Dangerous Political Movement in Revolutionary America

The Brethren did not begin as a tory uprising . Ironically, its members—a group of eastern North Carolina yeomen—believed themselves to be responding to a tyrannical conspiracy against Protestant liberty, and in resistance against forced military service. The evils they had been taught to fear their entire lives—popish plots and tyrannical Frenchmen, heretics and an overbearing government tearing men from their harvest to serve in standing armies—had arrived amid revolutionary chaos. And the changes that came with independence seemed to undermine beliefs that had for generations shaped their self-understanding as a free people; beliefs the U.S. revolution of 1775 had developed in support of.
ADVOCACY
Asbury Park Press

They were a missionary, a Muslim and an evangelical but are now atheists. Why?

Tom Van Denburgh's transformation from believer to skeptic didn't come in a sudden, "a-ha!" moment. It was more like a slow, steady trek toward a new truth. Growing up in the northern New Jersey suburbs, Van Denburgh attended a private Christian academy with "an overemphasis on hell and brimstone" and an unhealthy preoccupation with Satan, he recalls.
RELIGION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

259K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy