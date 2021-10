The Bruins have spent the last week chasing after defensive backs and now, one has reciprocated that interest. Class of 2022 cornerback Ephesians Prysock announced his top five Thursday, with UCLA football making the cut alongside USC, Oregon, Tennessee and Michigan. Prysock previously announced his top 10 on March 9, and Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Texas and LSU were the schools that did not make it through Prysock's second round of elimination.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO