Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 821 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pittsburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Frontenac Cherokee... Weir Scammon... Chicopee West Mineral... Roseland Lone Oak... Skidmore Opolis... Carona HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0