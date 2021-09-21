CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson defensive lineman out multiple weeks with injury

By Tim Verghese about 5 hours
Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis is out for 7-8 weeks and will have surgery to repair a torn tendon in his bicep that was suffered in the Tigers’ 14-8 win over Georgia Tech, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced his radio call-in show. Swinney also announced that Clemson running back...

