Clemson defensive lineman out multiple weeks with injury

No. 12 Ole Miss has attempted to convert 14 fourth downs this season, second in the FBS, even though the Rebels have played only three games. More important, the Rebels have converted 12, which leads the field by two. “If they are across the 50, they are going,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s opponent on his radio show Thursday night. “That means third-and-7 is really third-and-3½ because they’ve got two downs to make it.” I asked Saban (I was the media guest on the show) if the more aggressive attitude on offense toward fourth downs, a la Lane Kiffin or Kevin Kelley at FCS Presbyterian, who never punts, had swayed his thinking. He said there aren’t any 14-10 games anymore. “It’s not as important to play field position as it used to be,” Saban said.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO