Marquette County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marquette County through 900 PM CDT At 823 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Westfield to near Wisconsin Dells. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montello, Westfield, Lawrence, Packwaukee, Mecan, Oxford, Endeavor, Neshkoro, Springfield Corners, Briggsville, Glen Oak and Harrisville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

