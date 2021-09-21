CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caden Curry breaks down Hoosiers trip, updates official visit plans

By Zack Carpenter
Caden Curry is one of the most coveted defensive stars in the class of 2022. He breaks down his recent official visit to Indiana and updates where he is likely to take his next visit.

#Hoosiers
