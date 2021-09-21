Caden Curry breaks down Hoosiers trip, updates official visit plans

Maryland: B- What’s the opposite of complementary football? The Illini defense (more on them in a bit) played significantly better against Maryland than it did six days earlier at Virginia. The Illini offense couldn’t match that level of play. The run game was working until both Chase Brown and Josh McCray went down with injuries, but Peters was almost a liability in his first game back after his Week 0 shoulder injury. The Terrapins did their thing — 15 total chunk plays and just enough scoring to leave Champaign with a win.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO