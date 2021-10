Golladay secured three of eight targets for 38 yards in the Giants' 30-29 loss to Washington on Thursday night. The prize offseason acquisition had put together a relatively nondescript season-opening four-catch, 64-yard tally in the Week 1 loss to the Broncos, and Thursday's production was a notable downturn. Golladay at least saw a slight bump in targets from the six he'd logged in the opener, and perhaps the poor catch rate on the night is simply a sign of still-developing chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones. However, fantasy managers will undoubtedly begin second-guessing their investment in Golladay shares soon if the pedestrian production persists in a Week 3 home matchup against a beatable Falcons secondary.

