Waterfront Public Boat Ramp temporarily closed for repairs

From The Tribune staff reports

MARSHALL COUNTY — The Waterfront Public Boat Ramp located on Lake Guntersville will temporarily close the evening of Thursday, September 23, to remove three trees that have become hazardous to users of the facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), the boat ramp is estimated to be reopened on Friday, September 24, but is subject to change depending on the work needing to be done.

Twenty additional free public boat ramps are operated on Guntersville Reservoir by the ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF). For information regarding locations of alternate public access areas, visit www.boatramps.dcnr.alabama.gov or call the WFF Fisheries Section at (334) 242-3471.

Funding for this project was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment, and Alabama fishing licenses.

The ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management, and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com .