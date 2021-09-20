CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit lists MSU as one of 'top performing teams' in Week 3

By Robert Bondy
 10 days ago
Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State turned some heads with their upset victory over Miami (FL) this past weekend. That included Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN.

The longtime College Gameday host has been naming his “top performing teams” for each week of the season, and the Spartans cracked the list following their 38-17 win over the Hurricanes. Kirk listed Michigan State as No. 3 on his rankings behind Fresno State and Penn State.

Herbstreit also had Western Michigan, Cincinnati, West Virginia and San Diego State on his top performing teams list.

Michigan State will look to have a repeat performance this week in a primetime home matchup against Nebraska. Kickoff in that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.

