Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Rare productive outing Sunday

 10 days ago

Williams gathered in all seven of his targets for 94 yards during Sunday's 34-33 win against the Vikings. Following the departure of Dan Arnold in the offseason, Williams was the incumbent tight end in Arizona with the most experience in the Cardinals offense. Williams has been as much through two games, earning 80 percent of the offensive snaps in the season opener before playing 74 percent of those plays Week 2. Meanwhile, reserve TE Darrell Daniels has logged 22 and 31 percent, respectively, with Demetrius Harris (33 and two) bringing up the rear. Williams was quiet Week 1, as he didn't have a catch on one target, so Sunday's breakout was an encouraging sign that he'll have the occasional productive outing.

