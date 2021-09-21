CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Eddie George gets shoutout from Joey Galloway after first win as Tennessee State coach

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State legend Eddie George has found his way back into the win column in college football, and this time as a head coach. The first-year Tennessee State coach led the Tigers to their first win of the year on Saturday via a 41-7 route of Kentucky State, and that prompted George to receive a shoutout over the weekend from ESPN college football analyst and former Ohio State teammate Joey Galloway.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

College notebook: TSU football earns first win of Eddie George era

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George made his triumphant return to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, leading the program to its first win during his tenure with a 41-7 victory over Kentucky State. Although he has returned for jersey retirements, hype videos and honorary ceremonies, this was George’s first competitive action...
TENNESSEE STATE
semoball.com

Five things to watch: SEMO opens OVC play against Eddie George, Tennessee State

Tom Matukewicz, the Southeast Missouri State head man who’s helped turn the Redhawks into a consistent Ohio Valley Conference contender, has had better years. The pandemic did no favors for SEMO and the 2020-delayed Football Championship Subdivision, opening the door for several key players to make the leap to the larger Football Bowl Subdivision, including new Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Galloway
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Pasadena Star-News

Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott, from Ohio State roommates to Sunday opponents

There’s a place for everything. When you’re in college, that place is often the floor. “I remember stepping over boxes to get to the couch,” Joey Bosa said. “I was like, ‘Ah, whatever, I’ll figure that out later.’”. Bosa’s roommate was Ezekiel Elliott. Each was the master and commander of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#Titans#American Football#Ohio State#Tigers#Espn#College Football Final#Nfl Draft#Heisman#The Houston Oilers#First Take#Forbes Magazine
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys running back absent from Thursday practice

The Dallas Cowboys running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been a major reason for the team’s offensive success after three games. That success could be tested, at least in terms of availability for Sunday’s game versus the Panthers, as multiple reports stated Pollard was absent from practice on Thursday.
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy