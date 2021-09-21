Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ato Pinkrah to Lead Economic Inclusion Initiatives Across the Mid-Atlantic

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health are finding that COVID variants are more airborne and that’s why it’s not only important to wear a mask, but also how you wear your mask that’s going to mask a difference. John Schwind is the CEO and Inventor of the Readimask — made and manufactured in Maryland. It’s a flat CDC-approved N95 respirator. “We are completely sealed all the way around the perimeter underneath, and that’s what stops all the particulates from comes in the corners,” Schwind explained. Schwind said he came up with the idea for...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO