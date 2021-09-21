CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Serial Child Predator Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, September 17, 2021, Jody James Malone Jr., 34, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. The Honorable Judge Lisa Michalk in the 221st District Court sentenced Malone in accordance with his plea to 50 years in prison. This plea agreement resolved 11 child sexual abuse cases and spared numerous child sexual abuse victims from being required to testify in the trial. Additionally, this particular plea will ensure that Malone spends the next 50 years in prison with no chance at parole. Malone will not be eligible for release from prison until 2070 when he is 84 years old.

