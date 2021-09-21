CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Funeral Arrangement For Dep. Joe Reese

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral arrangements have now been confirmed by the family and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office for their Court House Security Deputy Joseph “Joe” Reese. Services will be held at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church located at 1510 Pannell St. Houston, Texas, 77020. Viewing is from 9:am to 11:am with services starting at 11:am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Burial and graveside services will be at the Paradise North Cemetery location at 10401 West Montgomery Rd. Houston, Texas, 77088. All services will be under the direction of Ross Mortuary, 3618 Lyons Ave, Houston, Texas, 77020.

