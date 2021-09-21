CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Drives Into Building In Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
 10 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A vehicle has driven into a building in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the incident happened Monday evening at a business along Roselake Avenue.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. There was only minor damage caused to the structure.

This is a developing story.

CBS Sacramento

Teen, 17, Arrested For Old Sacramento Shooting That Injured 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teenager is in custody for a shooting that stemmed from a fight in Old Sacramento, police said on Thursday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect—a 17-year-old male—was arrested Wednesday and booked into juvenile hall on felony assault charges. The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at 2nd and K streets. Two men were found shot and taken to the hospital. Sacramento police said the two men were last reported to be in stable condition. Investigators say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident that happened during an altercation between two groups. A motive has not yet been identified. Investigators say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Bullets Hit Vehicle In Highway 99 Car-To-Car Shooting In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday evening. No one was hurt in the shooting, but investigators said the victims’ vehicle was hit by multiple bullets. Two people were inside the car at the time it was shot. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model Honda Civic. No other suspect information was available. The shooting forced a brief closure of southbound 99 at Mack Road at around 8 p.m. The lanes have since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Package Investigation Underway In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire says the package was found on Quality Drive late Wednesday morning. Hazmat crews initially responded to isolate the package, but law enforcement officers are also now at the scene. No other details about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, have been released at this point. Metro Fire’s Hazmat Team responded for a suspicious package on Quality Dr. in Rancho Cordova. Crews onscene are isolating and identifying the product. Law Enforcement on scene as well in a Unified Command. Will update with additional. pic.twitter.com/6P5CmJMwMV — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 29, 2021 Updates to follow.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months. This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated. The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say. Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.
COLOMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tree Trimming Truck Catches Fire Near Roseville Home

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters in Roseville stopped the flames from a tree trimming truck that caught fire from spreading to homes nearby. Scene of the fire in Roseville. (Credit: Roseville Fire Department) Roseville Fire says, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a neighborhood after a tree trimming truck started going up in flames. With the truck’s boom extended and near a home, firefighters had to work quickly to stop the flames from jumping. Crews were able to contain the fire to just the truck, Roseville Fire says. No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Auburn Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Numerous Women

AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn man was arrested this week for indecent exposure and sexual battery, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday. Anthony Steven Rodriguez, 26, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators say Rodriguez gave a woman a ride in North Auburn on June 18. He allegedly parked his car in a church parking lot and exposed himself to the woman before he sexually battered her. He reportedly introduced himself to the woman as “Wicked.” A similar incident happened on September 24. According to the sheriff’s office, Rodriguez parked his car next to a separate woman at the North Fork Veterinary Clinic and again exposed himself. Rodriguez allegedly masturbated while filming himself and the woman’s reaction. Later that same day, Rodriguez parked next to another woman at the Auburn Public Library and did the same thing, investigators say. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez is the suspect in various other similar incidents in the county. Deputies are looking for any other additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Structures Threatened By Fire In Rio Linda

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A fire broke out in Rio Linda residential area on Monday. According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, the two-alarm fire broke out in the area of 28th and U streets. They say that no injuries have been reported. Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring developments. So far, a detached garage is the only structure that was confirmed destroyed by flames. According to investigators, the fire was started by a discarded cigarette.
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Crash Along Highway 99 Near Calvine Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a crash off Highway 99 in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near Calvine Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says the vehicle went off the southbound side of the freeway and ended up overturned in a ditch. One man, who authorities say was in his 60s, died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 People Shot During Fight In Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been shot after a fight reportedly got out of control in Old Sacramento. At around 9:15 p.m., Sacramento police responded to the report of shots fired in the area of K and 2nd streets.  They say there appears to have been a fight between several people, which escalated into two people being shot, say police. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital to be treated. One person is in critical condition. The condition of the other is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 People Taken To Hospital After 5-Car Crash On Highway 99 Near Galt

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash on Highway 99 near Galt involving five vehicles has sent four people to the hospital early Tuesday morning. NB HWY99 has been reopened by CHP. This incident involved five vehicles and four patients were transported to area hospitals by Fire Department medic units. — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) September 28, 2021 The crash happened just before 6 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway at Twin Cities Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Cosumnes River Fire Department says a total of five vehicles were involved. Four people from those vehicles have been transported to the hospital. Authorities have not commented on the condition of any of the people taken to the hospital. Northbound Highway 99 was closed for a short time, but it reopened just before 7 a.m.
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Car-To-Car Shooting Near Large Party In Yuba City Leaves 1 Hurt

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting that happened near a large party in Yuba City late Saturday night left one person hurt. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene along the 800 block of Anna Drive just after 11 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at a party. Deputies couldn’t get any possible witnesses to cooperate, but a car with bullet holes and spent shell cases was found. Detectives now believe a car to car shooting occurred. One possible victim in the shooting also later showed up at Woodland Memorial Hospital. That victim had a gunshot wound to the head, but deputies say it was not life-threatening. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Inside Highway 160 Overpass Points To Dangerous Places People Are Making Their Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire inside a Highway 160 overpass near Business 80 led to the discovery of an unsafe living space. Fire officials say someone had removed the access plate under the overpass and found a mattress and an end table inside, indicating someone who wasn’t supposed to be, was living inside the roadway. “First priority get these people some place, some shelter, this is horrible and I guess it’s one of those things…it might not have been recognized if it wasn’t so obvious,” said Richard Staff, who heard about the incident. We asked Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade about some of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burning In Highway 160 Overpass Reveals Person Living Inside

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters discovered a person was living inside of a Highway 160 overpass when they responded to put out a fire early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The department said crews responded at around 7:30 a.m. to eastbound 160 near Business 80 for a fire burning inside of the overpass. Incident info: At 7:30am firefighters responded to Eastbound Highway 160 near Business 80 for a fire within the overpass. A person had removed an access plate underneath the bridge and was living within the roadway. Observe the mattress being removed from inside. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/lbRhpn6GUa — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 26, 2021 Crews were able to put out the fire but learned a person had removed an access plate underneath the bridge to gain entry. Photos from the scene show firefighters pulling a burned mattress from the overpass. No one was found inside and no injuries were reported. Information on what caused the fire was not yet available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Firefighter Reunites With Dogs After They Were Stolen From His Calaveras County Home

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A retired firefighter faced an unexpected emergency after his two dogs were stolen right off his property, but these are more than the family pets. One was just days away from being certified as an emotional support dog to help this former first responder deal with the effects of trauma suffered on the job, but this traumatic event took an unexpected turn right in the middle of our interview. A quiet ranch off the beaten path in Calaveras County was a bit too quiet Wednesday afternoon. Kevin Johnson’s two best friends weren’t making a peep. “So I went to...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Traffic Stop Leads To Police Finding Gun, Drugs In Vehicle

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person has been arrested after a traffic stop in Stockton after a gun and drugs were found in their car Wednesday night. Stockton police say, around 8:45 p.m., officers pulled over someone along the 1700 block of West Fremont Street. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed, but officers say they then searched the vehicle. Police say a firearm and ammunition, along with drugs suspected of being for sale, were found inside. Police have since arrested 30-year-old Krystal Mares-Rivera on weapons and narcotics charges.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rio Linda Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Rio Linda Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened in the area of Dominion Way and Elverta Road. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but officials said the three individuals needed extrication. The crash forced a closure of Elverta Road in the area. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
RIO LINDA, CA
