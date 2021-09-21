Vehicle Drives Into Building In Sacramento

AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn man was arrested this week for indecent exposure and sexual battery, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday. Anthony Steven Rodriguez, 26, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators say Rodriguez gave a woman a ride in North Auburn on June 18. He allegedly parked his car in a church parking lot and exposed himself to the woman before he sexually battered her. He reportedly introduced himself to the woman as “Wicked.” A similar incident happened on September 24. According to the sheriff’s office, Rodriguez parked his car next to a separate woman at the North Fork Veterinary Clinic and again exposed himself. Rodriguez allegedly masturbated while filming himself and the woman’s reaction. Later that same day, Rodriguez parked next to another woman at the Auburn Public Library and did the same thing, investigators say. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez is the suspect in various other similar incidents in the county. Deputies are looking for any other additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

