The Broncos are not considering the short-term injured reserve for Chubb (ankle), but continue to evaluate their options, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Chubb aggravated his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars. He missed Week 1 due to the same injury, so it looks like he may have rushed back a little early. Look for the Broncos to exercise caution with him going forward.