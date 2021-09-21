'Love & Hip Hop' Star Karlie Redd's Ex Mo Fayne Sentenced to 17.5 Years in Prison

Much like The Real Housewives of New York, the cast lineup for The Real Housewives of Atlanta is supposedly going to be shaken up quite a bit. Fans have been speculating, even amidst the last season airing, that alum Porsha Williams was going to be exiting after the Bolo the Stripper hookup allegations. Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, too, are thought to be leaving the franchise for good, with some new/old faces taking over. Ahead of filming for Season 13, though, Moore has addressed the rumors and decided which alum she might just like to see back on the show -- and I'm loving her pick!

