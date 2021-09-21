CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Karlie Redd's Ex Mo Fayne Sentenced to 17.5 Years in Prison

Distractify
Distractify
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta were utterly shocked when castmate Karlie Redd gushed about her new fiancé Maurice Arkansas “Mo” Fayne and showed off her engagement ring in Season 8. Not too long after the reality star broke up with fellow cast member Yung Joc, Karlie had moved on with Mo, and fans thought she had jumped into a new relationship too soon. Mo briefly appeared on LHHATL, and his storyline was primarily about his and Karlie’s relationship.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena & Safaree are back together

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree are back together again months after their messy split. The two rekindled their romance last night – at a 1970s party, and the pair spent the night together. The reconciliation popped off yesterday when both Safaree and Erica were filming the...
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Revealed The Cast Member She Wants Back On The Show, And I'm Here For It

Much like The Real Housewives of New York, the cast lineup for The Real Housewives of Atlanta is supposedly going to be shaken up quite a bit. Fans have been speculating, even amidst the last season airing, that alum Porsha Williams was going to be exiting after the Bolo the Stripper hookup allegations. Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, too, are thought to be leaving the franchise for good, with some new/old faces taking over. Ahead of filming for Season 13, though, Moore has addressed the rumors and decided which alum she might just like to see back on the show -- and I'm loving her pick!
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

What is Love and Hip Hop star Safaree Samuel's net worth?

VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is currently in its tenth season. The reality show welcomed Safaree to the main cast mix in 2020 and now fans want to know more about the rapper. Joined on the show by his wife, Erica Mena and their unborn child that they are...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

All the Details on 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Trina's New Fiancé Raymond Taylor

VH1’s popular Love & Hip Hop franchise continues to take the reality television world by storm. The hit series has introduced the world to some of hip-hop’s rising stars while shining a light on their personal lives. Although the franchise has the reputation of putting music on the back burner and only focusing on relationship drama, Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 4 has flipped the script. And it’s all thanks to rapper Trina and her new fiancé, Raymond Taylor.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlie Redd
Person
Yung Joc
urbanbellemag.com

Tommie Lee & Akbar V Nearly Come to Blows on ‘The Conversation’ + Akbar Responds to Backlash

Tommie Lee makes her return to reality television. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Tommie Lee decided it was time to leave the show and focus on herself after she had multiple seasons of drama. Many fans will remember that her biggest feud was with Joseline Hernandez. The ladies started off friendly. But things went left after it seemed as if Stevie J wanted both women in the bedroom. They nearly came to blows. But while Joseline was pregnant with Bonnie Bella, she claims that Tommie tried to run her over with a car.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Raised Lil Scrappy's Net Worth Quite a Bit

Some fans of Lil Scrappy started following him after the release of his first song “Money in the Bank" which was released in 2006 as part of his "Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live" album. His biggest song today is called “Some Cut" which he’s featured on with another rapper named Trillville. Aside from rap music, Lil Scrappy has also entered into the record-producing game to up the ante on his income.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ppp Loan#Love Hip Hop#Atlanta#Lhhatl#Nbc News#The Justice Department#Ponzi
Popculture

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Dishes on Her Love Life to Patti Stanger in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ms. Juicy may be feeling the love with an old friend, but the Little Women: Atlanta star's pal, Millionaire Matchmaker's Patti Stanger, is warning her not to put all her "eggs in one basket." While filming Claws in Los Angeles, Juicy meets up with Stanger for lunch, but things quickly turn to talk of her love life in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Have Reportedly Broken Up

A month ago, rumors began to circulate that Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have called it quits. The couple's relationship has often made headlines for both their celebrations and mishaps, but the two have endured and persevered over the years. They've been featured on shows like Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop, and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. However, the public began speculating about their marriage about a month ago when Waka gave Tammy a shoutout for her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Gets Ultimatum from Bravo Over 'DWTS' Gig

Kenya Moore's decision to join "Dancing With the Stars" pissed off her bosses at the network where she got famous -- so much so, they tried to force her into a very tough decision. Sources connected to 'Housewives' production tell us ... when 'DWTS' approached Kenya months ago about being...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kodak Black and Girlfriend Expecting a Baby Girl, Rapper’s Second Child

Cardi B isn’t the only superstar with big baby news this week, as Kodak Black has announced he and his girlfriend are expecting a child. Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen confirmed the news to TMZ, saying the Florida artist’s real estate agent girlfriend Maranda Johnson is pregnant with a baby girl. The pair have been dating on and off for about four years, and she reportedly found out that she was pregnant in April, meaning that Kodak’s daughter is set to arrive either late 2021 or early 2022.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Yandy Smith-Harris' net worth explored

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is in its tenth season and welcomed new cast member Yandy Smith-Harris. Although new to the scene in Atlanta, Yandy is not new to the world of Love and Hip Hop, having appeared on the New York version of the show since its second season.
HIP HOP
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy