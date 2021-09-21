CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Monday's Scores

Kansas City Star
 10 days ago

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Battery Creek, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. In a reflection of Michigan football's 3-0 start to the season and climb to No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the media contingent outside Schembechler Hall swelled for coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference Monday. More reporters, more cameras and more attention for these Wolverines, who opened as massive 19-point favorites against Rutgers.

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
FanSided

USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Jaguars Injury News

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars received some devastating news when one of the team’s wide receivers suffered a significant injury. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver D.J. Chark suffered a fractured ankle. The injury came after Jaguars running back James Robinson and a pile of defenders ran into the back of Chark’s legs while he was blocking.
NFL
High School
Education
Rutgers University
Football
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Contacted By USC Boosters

USC is the first true college football power to enter the coaching carousel this year, after firing Clay Helton following the team’s loss to Stanford. As always, the Trojans coaching search will be a fascinating one to watch. The program has been very consistent in hiring those with previous connections...
NFL
Daily Iowan

Campbell, Benson fly all over the field in Iowa’s win over Colorado State

Iowa football’s defense registered 90 tackles in the Hawkeyes’ 24-14 win over Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium Saturday. Two players were responsible for nearly a third of those tackles: juniors Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. The linebacking duo registered 29 tackles against Colorado State. Campbell came up with 18 tackles,...
COLORADO STATE

