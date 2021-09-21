CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Tyler Bass: Modest Week 2

Bass made all five of his extra-point tries and missed his only field-goal attempt (a 53-yarder) in Buffalo's win over the Dolphins on Sunday. The five points is pretty disappointing when your team puts up 35, but that comes with the territory as the Bills were producing nothing but touchdowns vs. the helpless Dolphins. At least Bass managers got five more points than those of Jason Sanders on the other side of the box score. Through two contests, Bass has a modest 15 points while going 3-for-4 on field goals and 6-for-6 in extra points.

