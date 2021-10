San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman was forced out of Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a chest injury. But things got serious for Norman as he left the stadium shortly after being injured. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Norman was ruled out of the game and was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood. The good news is all the tests came back OK, but Norman spent the night at the hospital as a precaution.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO