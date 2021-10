Saturday was day 202 of the Saint Vincent hospital nurses strike, and the nurses held a day of solidarity on the picket line. Community members as well as labor and social justice advocates from all across Massachusetts joined the nurses. The Massachusetts Nurses Association says more than 700 nurses began the strike in March, and more than six months later, nearly 700 nurses are still honoring it. The union is now looking to negotiate an end to the strike which restores nurses to their previous positions which they say will ensure safer patient care.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO