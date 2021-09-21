CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMSA Medical Heat Alert remains in effect for Oklahoma City as fall front slides through Sooner State

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – EMSA says its eighth Medical Heat Alert of 2021 continued Monday after medics responded to several heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City metro area.

EMSA paramedics treated seven people for suspected heat-related illness as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the ambulance service ask that people take the following precautions when outside over the next several days:

  • PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
  • No alcohol or caffeine.
  • If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
  • Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
Get Ready for a 20° Temperature Drop

Medical Heat Alerts are issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The Heat Alert will remain active until the temperatures and heat-related call volume decrease significantly.

A front is currently sweeping through the state and KFOR’s 4Warn Weather team expects temperatures to drop by 20 degrees overnight into Tuesday.

However, the 90-degree temps are expected back by the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

