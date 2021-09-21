EMSA Medical Heat Alert remains in effect for Oklahoma City as fall front slides through Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – EMSA says its eighth Medical Heat Alert of 2021 continued Monday after medics responded to several heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City metro area.

EMSA paramedics treated seven people for suspected heat-related illness as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the ambulance service ask that people take the following precautions when outside over the next several days:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Medical Heat Alerts are issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The Heat Alert will remain active until the temperatures and heat-related call volume decrease significantly.

A front is currently sweeping through the state and KFOR’s 4Warn Weather team expects temperatures to drop by 20 degrees overnight into Tuesday.

However, the 90-degree temps are expected back by the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.