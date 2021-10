UFC bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher says that rising star Sean O’Malley has accepted a fight against him after recently calling him out. Kelleher recently defeated Domingo Pilarte via dominant unanimous decision, and following the fight, he used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out O’Malley. We didn’t hear much from O’Malley at first, but after a fight against Frankie Edgar was scrapped when Marlon Vera got the fight instead, O’Malley had to move on and find someone else to fight. With Kelleher being available to fight now and with him already publicly calling out O’Malley, this fight made a ton of sense to book and the UFC has apparently booked it.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO