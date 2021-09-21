CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

High-rise social housing still at risk of fires, Grenfell Inquiry told

By Joanna Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Rrzq_0c2a5jWh00

Residents in high-rise social housing blocks remain at risk of future fires because of an unstable regulatory system and incompetent fire service, the Grenfell Tower inquiry has heard.

Danny Friedman QC, who represents a group of bereaved people, survivors and residents of the west London tower block , told the hearing that the UK has an “unstable fire regulatory system” and a fire service that is “incompetent to meet contemporary challenges”.

The long-running inquiry is being held to examine the circumstances surrounding the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people on the night of 14 June 2017.

His comments came as the panel heard opening statements for a new phase of the inquiry examining firefighting.

The panel also heard opening submissions from lawyers representing London mayor Sadiq Khan, the Fire Brigades Union, the Fire Officers Association and the London Fire Commissioner, who spoke on behalf of the London Fire Brigade.

Mr Friedman told the panel that the fire regulatory system and fire service “need fixing.”

He added: “Until that happens, those who live in high rise social housing will continue to be at significant risk.

“Grenfell Tower showed them (to be) least likely to be protected from fire and most likely to be dependent on effective fire service response.

“The LFB (London Fire Brigade) was brave at Grenfell Tower but it was not effective.

“There was a time and a place in this inquiry to deal with deregulation and austerity.

“But the fire service leadership and the Fire Brigade Union need to be far more introspective than they currently are in acknowledging how they can be more part of the solution rather than the problem.”

Leslie Thomas QC, representing a separate group of bereaved people, survivors and residents, said the evidence disclosed to the inquiry demonstrated the London Fire Brigade is “in urgent need of reform”.

He told the panel: “Our clients are concerned that the London Fire Brigade is an institution incapable of reforming itself from within... given the implications for public safety, this overhaul cannot wait.”

Mr Thomas also called for proper funding from the government for the fire service to help aid its transformation, adding: “Safety in lives cannot be sacrificed at the altar of austerity.”

Anne Studd QC, representing London mayor Sadiq Khan, told the inquiry that since the creation of the London Fire Commissioner, the governing body of LFB, in April 2018, there is now a “more direct oversight and scrutiny” by the mayor.

She added that 18 out of 29 recommendations made by the panel in a report from Phase 1 have been completed and Mr Khan was working to implement the remainder.

In addition, Mr Khan was calling for a “permanent annual increase in funding” to carry out fire protection activity on buildings across London until they are safer.

Martin Seaward QC, representing the Fire Brigades Union, told the inquiry the union supported some aspects for reforming the fire service but warned any further structural reform “will be seized upon by central government as an opportunity for further cuts.”

He added that any future reforms must include “proper engagement and consultation with the unions”.

Stephen Walsh QC, representing the London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe who was appointed in January 2020, said Mr Roe has been clear that large organisations “must always develop policy procedure through learning from experience”.

He added the brigade was also tackling any challenges it is facing “head on”.

“The London Fire’s Commissioner’s paramount consideration is and always has been to protect the safety of Londoners in case of fire and other emergencies.

“The interests of the bereaved, survivors and residents of Grenfell Tower remain at the very heart of the LFB’s continuing commitment to learn from the tragic events of June 14 and to affect meaningful change wherever possible.”

Mr Friedman told the panel that the fire regulatory system and fire service “need fixing.”

He added: “Until that happens, those who live in high rise social housing will continue to be at significant risk.

“Grenfell Tower showed them (to be) least likely to be protected from fire and most likely to be dependent on effective fire service response.

“The LFB (London Fire Brigade) was brave at Grenfell Tower but it was not effective.

“There was a time and a place in this inquiry to deal with deregulation and austerity.

“But the fire service leadership and the Fire Brigade Union need to be far more introspective than they currently are in acknowledging how they can be more part of the solution rather than the problem.”

Leslie Thomas QC, representing a separate group of bereaved people, survivors and residents, said the evidence disclosed to the inquiry demonstrated the London Fire Brigade is “in urgent need of reform”.

He told the panel: “Our clients are concerned that the London Fire Brigade is an institution incapable of reforming itself from within... given the implications for public safety, this overhaul cannot wait.”

Mr Thomas also called for proper funding from the Government for the fire service to help aid its transformation, adding: “Safety in lives cannot be sacrificed at the altar of austerity.”

Anne Studd QC, representing London mayor Sadiq Khan, told the inquiry that since the creation of the London Fire Commissioner, the governing body of LFB, in April 2018, there is now a “more direct oversight and scrutiny” by the mayor.

She added that 18 out of 29 recommendations made by the panel in a report from Phase 1 have been completed and Mr Khan was working to implement the remainder.

In addition, Mr Khan was calling for a “permanent annual increase in funding” to carry out fire protection activity on buildings across London until they are safer.

Martin Seaward QC, representing the Fire Brigades Union, told the inquiry the union supported some aspects for reforming the fire service but warned any further structural reform “will be seized upon by central government as an opportunity for further cuts.”

He added that any future reforms must include “proper engagement and consultation with the unions”.

Stephen Walsh QC, representing the London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe who was appointed in January 2020, said Mr Roe has been clear that large organisations “must always develop policy procedure through learning from experience”.

He added the brigade was also tackling any challenges it is facing “head on”.

“The London Fire’s Commissioner’s paramount consideration is and always has been to protect the safety of Londoners in case of fire and other emergencies.

“The interests of the bereaved, survivors and residents of Grenfell Tower remain at the very heart of the LFB’s continuing commitment to learn from the tragic events of June 14 and to affect meaningful change wherever possible.”

The hearing continues.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cladding: Panels failed fire tests 13 years before Grenfell

Leaked test results suggest the government and construction industry had early evidence of the dangers posed by cladding, 13 years before the Grenfell Tower fire. Panels, commonly used on buildings in the UK, failed fire tests carried out in 2004. The results, marked "Commercial in confidence", were circulated within an...
ECONOMY
BBC

Grenfell: No action over 2009 cladding warning, inquiry told

The government failed to act over warnings of the risks of cladding more than seven years before the Grenfell Tower fire, a public inquiry has heard. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) asked the government to warn councils of the risks posed by external wall panels following another fire in 2009.
POLITICS
BBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Any mistakes will not be covered up, families told

The families of the Manchester Arena attack victims have been told that any mistakes by police or security services will not be kept secret. A public inquiry, which started in September 2020, will shortly examine whether they could have prevented the 2017 bombing, which killed 22 people. Some evidence will...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
mansionglobal.com

Mews Houses to High-Rises, London’s Latest Crop of Luxury Developments

The city is looking forward to a bustling fall housing market, with hopes foreign buyers will further fuel demand. London’s prime housing market heads into the fall season with renewed confidence and a tranche of new homes after record levels of buying nationwide this summer. Wealthy buyers flocked back to...
REAL ESTATE
Insurance Journal

UK Insurers Cautiously Willing to Underwrite Fire Safety Risks for High-Rise Recladding Projects: Survey

Insurers have revealed a cautious willingness to underwrite fire safety risks on new projects to remove defective cladding from high rise buildings. Around two-thirds of respondents to a survey by the International Underwriting Association (IUA) stated they would provide a limited form of cover, while a further 4% are happy to offer unrestricted protection.
CONSTRUCTION
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

M25 blocked by Insulate Britain protesters for seventh time as they defy court orders

Environmental group Insulate Britain has defied a court order to block the M25 for the seventh time in two weeks. The group has blocked Junction 3 of the motorway causing more disruption following an injuction implemented by Grant Shapps and Priti Patel which would see protesters face prosecution if caught blocking the M25.More than 50 people were arrested on Monday following protests blocking roads to Heathrow for more than three hours. However, they were released following pending investigation. More to follow...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Deregulation#Mayor Of London#Fire Protection#Social Housing#Uk#Grenfell Inquiry#Grenfell Tower#The Fire Brigades Union#The London Fire Brigade#The Fire Brigade Union#Lfb#Londoners
The Independent

‘I am so sorry’: Sarah Everard killer has brought ‘shame’ on Met Police, Cressida Dick says

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has brought “shame” on the Met Police, Dame Cressida Dick has said as she apologised on behalf of the force.Dam Cressida said she recognised "the precious bond of trust has been damaged" following the murder of Ms Everard by Couzens, who was a serving officer when he kidnapped, raped and killed the 33-year-old marketing executive.Couzens, 48, was handed a life sentence on Thursday for the killing of Ms Everard. It came to light that Couzens had been accused of indecently exposing himself in south London just days before he would go on to murder Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLR10 News

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Inside Politics: Met chief told to resign and PM accused of ‘gaslighting’ public over fuel supply crisis

Already under pressure to resign, Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick faces another difficult day as fresh details emerge about the conduct of Wayne Couzens, the serving officer who murdered Sarah Everard. Elsewhere, Boris Johnson’s government is accused of “gaslighting” the public over the fuel crisis, with industry leaders warning petrol stations are not recovering despite claims from officials that supply issues have eased.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Priti Patel says she has ‘a lot of compassion and cares deeply about people’

Home secretary Priti Patel has claimed she has “a lot of compassion” and “cares deeply about people” as she defended her department’s handling of a series of controversies.The Home Office has come under fire over the Windrush scandal and its “hostile environment” policy aimed at increasing the removal of asylum seekers and foreign-born criminals.But Ms Patel rejected the idea of an uncaring department, saying: “It’s an incredible organisation, it really is.”Speaking to The House magazine ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, the cabinet minister said she did not “relate” to the idea of a hostile Home Office.“For people...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'

An Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'. Noor, 29, had been a member of a British-trained Afghan unit known as CF333, but was not rescued in the airlift from Kabul airport that followed the Taliban takeover.
WORLD
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gothenburg explosion: 25 in hospital after blast at block of flats in Sweden

About 25 people were in hospital after an explosion at a block of flats in the Swedish city of Gothenburg early on Tuesday, according to local reports.The Greater Gothenburg Fire and Rescue Service said there was no natural cause behind the explosion. The fire service added there was no gas pipeline in the house.Police said they had opened an investigation but had no suspects at the time.At least three of those taken to hospital were seriously injured, Goteborgs-Posten, a local paper, reported. The local hospital said three women, all over 60, were seriously injured.The fire service said 15 units...
ACCIDENTS
Tyla

BREAKING: Man Held On Suspicion Of Sabina Nessa Murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa. The Metropolitan Police said the man held by detectives investigating the murder of the 28-year-old teacher was arrested at an address in Lewisham, south-east London and remains in custody. Sabina had been walking to meet a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

264K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy