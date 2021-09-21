CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets QB 'In A Good Place' after bad Game

By News 12 Staff
Jets Zach quarterback Wilson will have to shake off four interceptions he threw Sunday against the Patriots. On Monday head coach Rob Saleh said it's also not a reason to panic. Saleh said Wilson will learn from this and that he's in a good place.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

