MINNEAPOLIS — Former chief public defender Mary Moriarty has her sights set on jumping across the aisle and serving as lead prosecutor for residents of Hennepin County. Moriarty officially declared she was getting into the race for Hennepin County Attorney with a post on Twitter early Monday, indicating she will seek the office being vacated by Mike Freeman after what will soon be 24 years of service. Freeman made the announcement earlier this month, citing both his age (73) and time in office among reasons for stepping aside.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO