The AFC West was already starting out weird enough already in 2021, but the Kansas City Chiefs are making it worse. Imagine if, before the season, someone would have told you that at the end of September, the Chiefs would be in last place in the AFC West. You likely would have laughed at them or just ignored them like some “fake news” messenger that you learn to simply mute or block on Twitter because they claim to have sources.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO