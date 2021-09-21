CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why #EmmysSoWhite and Persistent Sweeps Reveal Larger Problems With Emmy Voting Procedures

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
At Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, the mood may have been #EmmysSoWhite , but the dearth of non-white winners this year is not the only critical issue the Television Academy needs to address.

All award shows are at a crossroads. Viewership is declining, the wants and needs of consumers are not being heard nor understood by the industry, and the push for diversity is still met with hostility and an ignorant interpretation in some quarters in Hollywood. Awards shows, for better or worse, are the forum where we see these tensions sometimes play out in public — like the look on Kerry Washington’s face when she realized that Michael K. Williams, the beloved character actor who died Sept. 6 at age 54 , did not prevail in his supporting drama actor category. It wasn’t solely that POC hadn’t won any acting categories that infuriated spectators. It became clear to the viewers that voters just went “down the line” on their ballots for the same shows in every category. And with the TV Academy having a simple honor system for voters to attest that all the shows were watched in a given category, the establishment seemed to have chosen the shows they were familiar with and names they knew.

The frustration at the lack of winning actors from BIPOC backgrounds was evident on TV Twitter, especially among creatives. But the issues for the TV Academy seem to be as much wrapped up in the nitty-gritty details of who among its 20,000-plus members gets to vote for what makes it into the Emmy competition. And on top of that, there is the “Too Much TV” factor that may be overwhelming some voters with too many shows to consider. Who has the time to watch and evaluate the entirety of 133 dramas, 68 comedies, 41 limited series and 41 television movies? Those were the actual number of submissions that were made for the Emmy nomination voting round this year. With that many contenders, that helps explain the kind of sweeps we’ve seen lately, with “Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” dominating this year and “Schitt’s Creek” last year.

Gloria Calderón Kellett, showrunner of “One Day at a Time” and the upcoming “With Love” on Amazon Prime, tweeted during the show “to the ‘allies’ who told me that they are losing jobs to diversity & there is too much diversity in TV PLEASE look at the winners of tonight’s Emmy. Who got extensive budgets & campaigns? Still, so much work to do for actual equality. Glad to be on the Exec committee to make change.”

That’s what many of us labeled as “wokesters” are met with when we are trying to raise conversations about the need for systemic change to diversify the storytelling landscape. However, Sunday’s winners demonstrate how much work still needs to be done.

The rules of competition and voting processes for Emmys have been in flux since Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other top streamers — this year, add Apple TV and HBO Max — have heightened the competition that HBO used to own. It’s hard to put guardrails around categories and submission policies when TV itself is changing so much for the better. But there’s also, without a doubt, more jockeying and gamesmanship in the quest for the gold.

In 2013, the year Netflix came on the Emmy scene with “House of Cards,” the Primetime Emmys were dominated by the fourth season of “Modern Family” (ABC) and the first half of the fifth season of “Breaking Bad” (AMC), with HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra” taking home limited or movie during a time when those two categories were combined.

In 2017, the race among streamers to be the first to claim a top series prize was won by Hulu for the inaugural season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” After that, the TV Academy was inundated with power players and executives telling them to make a level playing field for all types of series. That’s when we saw the awards strategists and pundits calling foul on entries like the “American Horror Story” franchise being continuously submitted in limited series.

In 2015, the late-night competitive race expanded with the split of the variety series category in two: variety talk and variety sketch. Why was that? To acknowledge the differences between sketch comedy and a topical daily chat show. But it also led to only two shows being nominated in the sketch category this year, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Saturday Night Live.” It was hard not to root for the newcomer with all of “SNL’s” dozens of wins over the last decade.

Then we have categories such as variety special (live) and variety special (pre-recorded), one picked up by Colbert, and the other picked up by “Hamilton” (Disney Plus), that had six of its cast nominated in acting categories. Director Thomas Kail has spoken openly about recording various stage performances on Broadway as “a film.” Still, when there was no way they could submit for the Oscars last year, and after being nominated at the Golden Globes in film, they switched the playbook, angling for SAG in television before going for Emmys. Why couldn’t it compete in television movie in that case? These are multiple examples of the glaring inconsistencies over the years.

To understand what influences the outcome of the annual Emmy heat is to comprehend the voting practices of the Television Academy. It consists of 30 peer groups, each representing fields of expertise within the television industry — animation, art directors/set decorators, casting directors, children’s programming, choreography, cinematographers, commercials, costume design and supervision, daytime programming, directors, documentary programming, interactive media, lighting, camera and technical arts, Los Angeles area, makeup artists and hairstylists, motion and title design, music, performers, picture editors, producers, production executives, professional representatives, public relations, reality programming, science and technology, sound, sound editors, special visual effects, stunts, television executives and writers.

For the nomination round of voting, there is no limit to the number of nominees that voters can choose. For reference, there were 133 drama submissions, while comedy saw 68 titles vying for slots. As a member, if you so choose, you can check off every single series, or if you’re a savvy awards studio, ensure you get members to check off all of your shows. Can that explain why jaw-dropping inclusions like “Emily in Paris” made the cut? Perhaps. When filling out the ballot, the names of the series are shown, without the network or synopsis shown, in alphabetical order. There is an endless scroll with boxes to check, so does this become a simple name recognition game, or are voters truly identifying their favorites in the group? It feels like there’s got to be a better way to sort through the playing field at the first stage of the process. Perhaps adopting the BAFTA method of a longlist and/or shortlist round to narrow down the contenders to 25 would help streamline and encourage that members are taking the time to watch all the series and performances in contention.

Another important consideration is simply — intention matters. It is time for the Television Academy and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to have a summit to sort out the rules for when movies and TV programs can be submitted for Emmys and Oscars. Even further, reasonably, it’s time for each of them to have an “intention letter” or pledge signed by the creator, so they don’t play second fiddle to one when the other rejects their efforts. As much as I adore the documentary features “76 Days,” “Boys State” and “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” watching them make the Oscar documentary shortlist of 15, before being snubbed on nomination morning, and now making a play and winning Creative Arts Emmys, is not something that sits right with many. The feeling is that it impedes filmmakers who are making their series with the intention of television. Additionally, a $12,500 submission pricetag for Oscar submission and then additional fees for the Emmys also disadvantages independent and lower-budget films and series.

So, where are the checks and balances on the part of the Academy?

It’s easy to associate the outcome of the Emmy acting winners last night with the membership demographic of the TV Academy, but what is that specific breakdown? Before the pandemic, the TV Academy membership had roughly 25,000 members. In an exclusive interview with Variety , TV Academy president Maury McIntyre revealed that the membership numbers had dipped by 5,000 over the past year. Who got booted out? How diverse are the members? 20,000 is a lot of people to manage, and how many of them are voting?

So, where do we stand now?

For the past few years, the TV Academy has made significant rule changes on a regular basis in what seems like a trial and error effort to root out “fixes” like software bugs. But is there one single solution? Probably not. I applaud the Television Academy’s past and present attempts to find one, but they aren’t there yet.

Related
themaneater.com

MU casts their votes for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

The first statuette depicting a winged woman holding an atom was given to Shirley Dinsdale for Outstanding Personality on Jan. 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club. The award was the first of six presented at the first Emmys by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Over 50 years...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dallas News

Streaming services sweep top honors at the Emmys for the first time

LOS ANGELES — Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit combined with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to win top series honors at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry. The Crown stars Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kail
BBC

Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown and Ted Lasso sweep major categories

Netflix's royal drama The Crown and Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso were the big winners at Sunday's Emmy Awards. The Crown's prizes included best drama series, plus four acting wins for Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor and Tobias Menzies. "What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Netflix Dominates Emmys With 'Crown' Sweep And 'Queen's Gambit' Win

Streaming giant Netflix dominated the Emmys on Sunday, finally winning television's biggest prizes with "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" and bagging an all-time record-equaling awards haul at a scaled-down ceremony. Despite transforming the entire TV landscape since it began to create original programming in 2012, Netflix had never won...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ozy CEO Carlos Watson Steps Down as Host of Documentary Emmy Awards Following Controversial Report

Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson has informed the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences that he will no longer host the documentary portion of the 42nd News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday night. Watson’s decision to step down comes following a New York Times report on Monday questioning the validity of Ozy’s various traffic claims, and revealing that Ozy co-founder Samir Rao had posed as a YouTube executive, touting Ozy’s success, during a conference call with Goldman Sachs bankers in February. “Carlos Watson has graciously reached out to us and asked to be removed from his hosting duties tomorrow night...
TV & VIDEOS
#Motion Pictures#Emmy Awards#Tv Programs#The Television Academy#Bipoc#Everythingloria#Hbo#Abc#Amc#The Tv Academy
The Independent

#EmmysSoWhite: Emmy Awards called out as white actors win all top prizes

The 2021 Emmy Awards are under fire after zero actors of colour were awarded major prizes at the ceremony on Sunday (19 September). Despite a record number of diverse nominees this year, all major acting trophies went to white actors. Stars who had been considered frontrunners – including Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez for Pose, the late Michael K Williams for Lovecraft Country, Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You, and Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live – lost out in their respective categories. Netflix’s hit period drama The Crown and Apple comedy Ted Lasso were this year’s big...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan,...
TV SHOWS
The Week

The Emmys' Good Lord Bird problem

Wallowing in the television funk that I typically fall into between seasons of Succession, I decided last year to watch the screeners for a new miniseries that had appeared in my inbox: The Good Lord Bird. In the wake of the George Floyd protests over the summer, Showtime had shied...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Why ‘WandaVision’ lost at the Emmys, and what it says about Emmy voters

With a central premise that merged the hallmarks of classic sitcoms with the excitement and superheroics we’ve come to associate with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “WandaVision” was a pleasant surprise when it debuted earlier this year on Disney+. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their Marvel characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, the high-concept series used the sitcom format to tell an emotionally resonant story about trauma and grief while setting the stage for the next phase of the MCU. It was unlike anything we’d seen before — and anything we’re likely to ever see again — and while...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Californian

No true winners here: 2021 Emmys fails to address larger problems in television diversity

It’s no secret that #EmmysSoWhite recirculates as a Twitter trending topic each awards season, and 2021 is no exception. The Emmy Awards continue to reflect the unfortunate tendency of a couple shows sweeping the board in all or most of their respective categories. This year’s Emmys ceremony reflected not only what some consider an exclusionary Emmys, but also suggested the obsoleteness of the voting process by which the winners are selected.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘We Own This City’: HBO Series Halts Production Due To Covid-19

Production on HBO’s upcoming limited series We Own This City has been temporarily suspended after a “Covid event” on-set, Details are not known. Filming has been underway in Baltimore, MD. “Production will be paused on We Own This City this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” according to a statement provided to Deadline. The six-hour limited series from The Wire executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos, is based on The Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

In Netflix’s ‘Maid,’ Margaret Qualley Fights Vicious Cycle of Poverty and Abuse: TV Review

In the middle of the night, a young woman grabs her daughter and runs, using what little gas is left in her car to flee her abusive partner. That’s the way “Maid,” a new drama on Netflix, starts, as Margaret Qualley’s Alex runs from her daughter’s brutish father (Nick Robinson). Alex, daughter (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) in tow, finds itinerant employment as a home cleaner, but the hours aren’t enough to liberate her financially, and endless challenges with childcare, the legal system, and an impossible housing market mean that Robinson’s Sean swirls in and out of her life. “Maid” is not exactly naturalistic...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
Variety

2022 Oscars Predictions Hub: All Awards Categories

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. Welcome to THE HUB, the main page to access all the individual prediction categories and...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Avoids Nielsen Sinkhole With Solid Premiere

La Brea opens with a huge sinkhole opening under the tar pits in Los Angeles, so had it debuted to poor ratings, the headlines would have written themselves. Fortunately for NBC, the drama series scored very solid numbers for its premiere Tuesday: It leads all new series in the first two weeks of the season in the adults 18-49 demographic (0.77 rating), and its 6.37 million viewers are second only to the 6.58 million for the debut of NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS. La Brea led the 9 p.m. hour in both measures. La Brea also retained most of the audience from The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

