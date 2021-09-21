Ted Thompson's family on hand for halftime tribute to former Green Bay Packers General Manager
GREEN BAY - With Ted Thompson’s family by his side, Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy honored the team's longtime general manager during Monday night’s halftime. Murphy counted down from five before the Packers unveiled Thompson’s name on the north end zone façade inside Lambeau Field. Thompson, who died in January, was the team’s general manager for 13 seasons and, as Murphy pointed out to a packed stadium, led the Packers to sterling success in his tenure.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
