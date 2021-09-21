CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Concerns Raised At Mineta San Jose International Airport After Man Drives Into Secure Area

Cover picture for the articleConcerns are being raised at Mineta San Jose International Airport after a man slipped through a gate and entered a secure area over the weekend. Len Ramirez reports. (9/20/21)

Mercury News

Man arrested at San Jose International Airport after he claims to have swallowed explosive device

Authorities arrested a suspicious person Sunday morning at Mineta San Jose International Airport, after the man entered a secured area and claimed to have explosive devices. Police were called around 7:30 a.m. for a security breach at the south end of the airport. An airport employee said a vehicle followed him past a secured gate, according to a San Jose Police Department release.
San Jose Police: Man who drove into secure area at airport was experiencing mental health emergency

A man was taken into police custody after allegedly driving into a secure area of a San Jose airport in the midst of a mental health emergency, according to reports. Police responded on the morning of September 19 to the San Jose Norman Y. Mineta airport, where a man later identified as 22-year-old Alex Portillo-Bienemann (of Brentwood) had reportedly followed an airport employee’s vehicle past a secure gate, prompting a security breach alert.
$400K settlement for San Jose couple after hotel altercation

Marissa Santa Cruz was celebrating her 22nd birthday with her boyfriend Paea I’suva Tukuafu when the party abruptly ended. San Jose police arrived in response to a noise complaint in the couple’s hotel room at the Holiday Inn at 1350 North First Street. After sponge rounds and batons flew, the couple is now walking away with a $400,000 settlement from the city.
Dead person found on BART train

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) BART workers found a passenger on a train at the Pleasant Hill station who had died late Tuesday night. "We can confirm there was an unattended fatality reported at about 9:15 onboard a train at a Pleasant Hill Station," according to an email from Anna Duckworth, a spokeswoman for BART. "The coroner responded. No foul play is suspected."
Abandoned Cars Create A Parking Nightmare In East San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A plan in San Jose aims to rein in the parking chaos plaguing the city’s east side. The city’s planning commissioner Rolando Bonilla announced an effort to implement a parking permit system but some neighbors are taking matters into their own hands. Bonilla has fielded complaints about vehicle owners traveling to east San Jose and leaving damaged or in operable cars parked in neighborhoods for long periods of time. “People are absolutely using East San Jose as storage for their extra vehicles,” said Bonilla. As a result, homeowners have taken to placing orange cones or pylons to reserve...
UPDATE: 4 Arrested After Immigration Demonstrators Shut Down Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four demonstrators were arrested and five vehicles seized after an immigration protest blocked lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday, bringing the morning commute into San Francisco to a halt for more than 30 minutes. The demonstration — organized by the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All — used a vehicle caravan to block lanes, calling attention to their demands for change to U.S. immigration policies. The caravan halted traffic around 7:20 a.m. and a massive banner reading “Override The Parliamentarian” was stretched across the lanes heading into San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol shut down the lanes heading into Marin as a precaution. From a flatbed truck, organizers delivered their message via a megaphone and unfurled a banner critical of Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of immigration policy. The CHP said the lanes had been cleared by 7:53 a.m. but by that time the backup into the city stretched for miles into Marin County. They said they had arrested four protestors and towed five vehicles. No other information about the protest was immediately available, but organizers are also planning a noon rally in San Jose.
California Drought: Wasted Fresh Water Seen Surging Into San Jose Storm Drain

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Despite the current severe drought conditions across California, a storm drain near U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose seems to be filling with thousands of gallons of fresh water that are simply going to waste. There hasn’t been a storm in San Jose for many months. But even so, the storm drain is full of fresh, clear water where it mixes with street debris and flows in an unending stream down the drain. “I could hear it before I got to it,” said San Jose plumber Rogelio Carrasco, who knows something about leaking water. He heard the torrent while...
