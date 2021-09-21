Security Concerns Raised At Mineta San Jose International Airport After Man Drives Into Secure Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four demonstrators were arrested and five vehicles seized after an immigration protest blocked lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday, bringing the morning commute into San Francisco to a halt for more than 30 minutes. The demonstration — organized by the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All — used a vehicle caravan to block lanes, calling attention to their demands for change to U.S. immigration policies. The caravan halted traffic around 7:20 a.m. and a massive banner reading “Override The Parliamentarian” was stretched across the lanes heading into San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol shut down the lanes heading into Marin as a precaution. From a flatbed truck, organizers delivered their message via a megaphone and unfurled a banner critical of Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of immigration policy. The CHP said the lanes had been cleared by 7:53 a.m. but by that time the backup into the city stretched for miles into Marin County. They said they had arrested four protestors and towed five vehicles. No other information about the protest was immediately available, but organizers are also planning a noon rally in San Jose.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO