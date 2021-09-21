Chattanooga native among Time's 100 most influential people set to perform in prime-time special
Sep. 20—A Chattanooga-born honoree will perform Monday night as Time magazine introduces its annual list of the world's most influential people in "Time 100" on ABC. Award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown, whose music has shattered sales records and whose success has exposed country music to wider audiences, will perform his hit single "One Mississippi" during the hourlong show, which airs at 10 p.m. Eastern.www.mdjonline.com
