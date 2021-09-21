CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga native among Time's 100 most influential people set to perform in prime-time special

By Lisa Denton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Sep. 20—A Chattanooga-born honoree will perform Monday night as Time magazine introduces its annual list of the world's most influential people in "Time 100" on ABC. Award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown, whose music has shattered sales records and whose success has exposed country music to wider audiences, will perform his hit single "One Mississippi" during the hourlong show, which airs at 10 p.m. Eastern.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. ”CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy