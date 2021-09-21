CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Football Primer: #12 Irish face #18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field

By Michael Owens
uhnd.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fighting Irish are coming off their best performance of the year, with a two-touchdown victory over rival Purdue. Though the Irish are improving, there is still considerable work to be done on both sides of the ball. Wisconsin is fresh off a bye-week and favored in this monumental matchup. Thus, the stage is set as Brian Kelly and Paul Chryst square off in a highly anticipated neutral site game in Chicago.

National football post

Jack Coan faces former team when Notre Dame meets Wisconsin

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan will go up against his former program when the No. 12 Fighting Irish square off against No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon in Chicago. Coan is in his first season as a graduate transfer at Notre Dame (3-0). He came from Wisconsin, where he went 12-6 as a starter and earned the admiration of coaches and teammates alike.
WISCONSIN STATE
uhnd.com

Immediate Overreactions: The Beat Goes on for Undefeated Notre Dame

Notre Dame entered the fourth quarter of today’s contest with Wisconsin trailing. However, they ended the game on the right side of a 41-13 blowout. One of the most lopsided fourth quarters in recent Notre Dame history propelled the Irish to their fourth win of the season even though they lost another starter in the process – this time quarterback Jack Coan. The win keeps the Irish undefeated on the season with everything left to play for.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Paul Sullivan: Notre Dame pulls away late for 41-13 rout of Wisconsin at Soldier Field, making Brian Kelly winningest coach in program history

CHICAGO — Asked last week about his standing among Notre Dame coaches after tying Knute Rockne’s program record for victories, Brian Kelly didn’t mince words. “I can tell you exactly where I sit in Notre Dame history,” Kelly said. “The coach that won more games that hasn’t won a national championship. That’s where I’ll sit.”
CHICAGO, IL
uhnd.com

5 Things I Didn’t Like: Notre Dame Offense Outscored by Defense, Special Teams

Amid the madness that was the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s blowout win over Wisconsin, the Irish played three relatively frustrating quarters of football in large part to an offense that couldn’t get started. The all-or-nothing approach from the previous weeks was more nothing than all until the defense and special teams erupted. Luckily for Brian Kelly and Notre Dame, the Irish get to go back to the lab this week to tinker some more following another win because there is still a lot of work left for the undefeated Fighting Irish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uhnd.com

Notre Dame Football Primer: It’s a Top 10 Showdown in South Bend

After a season-defining victory over the Wisconsin Badgers, Brian Kelly will not have long to celebrate as the Irish welcome #7 Cincinnati this weekend. The Bearcats are fresh off a bye-week and bear the burden of every non-power five program in the country in this heavyweight matchup. With the Irish struggling on offense, can Brian Kelly secure another top-10 victory at Notre Dame Stadium? We’ll find out this Saturday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
