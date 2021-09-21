Notre Dame Football Primer: #12 Irish face #18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field
The Fighting Irish are coming off their best performance of the year, with a two-touchdown victory over rival Purdue. Though the Irish are improving, there is still considerable work to be done on both sides of the ball. Wisconsin is fresh off a bye-week and favored in this monumental matchup. Thus, the stage is set as Brian Kelly and Paul Chryst square off in a highly anticipated neutral site game in Chicago.www.uhnd.com
Comments / 0