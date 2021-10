It’s a show that’s caught the world by storm, albeit somewhat slowly. Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ has become something of a cultural phenomenon after its 2020 release. Though it has long had critical acclaim — its haul of Emmy Awards is proof of that — it was just this year that it seemed that the populace really caught on. Now nearing the end of season two, fans have flocked to the fish out of water story about an American college football coach overseeing a Premier League soccer team in London without having ever coached that sport.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO