NFL

Randy Moss on Packers and Lions: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on One of These Fools'

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 10 days ago

Randy Moss hasn't played in the NFL since 2012, but the Hall of Famer hasn't lost his confidence.

The 44-year-old believes he would score a touchdown against the Lions or Packers.

"Put me on this 10-yard line in four quarters I'll score a touchdown on one of these fools," Moss said on Monday Night Countdown.

Moss might be able to help the Lions and the Packers. Neither team has a lot of depth at wide receiver.

Thaddeus Moss is Randy Moss' son. The young tight end is in his first season with the Bengals.

