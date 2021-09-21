Randy Moss on Packers and Lions: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on One of These Fools'

Randy Moss hasn't played in the NFL since 2012, but the Hall of Famer hasn't lost his confidence.

The 44-year-old believes he would score a touchdown against the Lions or Packers.

"Put me on this 10-yard line in four quarters I'll score a touchdown on one of these fools," Moss said on Monday Night Countdown.

Moss might be able to help the Lions and the Packers. Neither team has a lot of depth at wide receiver.

Thaddeus Moss is Randy Moss' son. The young tight end is in his first season with the Bengals.

