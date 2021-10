Nikita Popugaev, a former prospect in the New Jersey Devils organization, has retired from professional hockey to pursue a career as a social media influencer. Drafted by the Devils in the fourth round back in 2017, Popugaev never played a game in the NHL, but did have five points in 17 AHL games with Binghamton in 2018-19. Last year, while splitting time in the KHL with Dynamo Moskva and Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, Popugayev had six points in 25 games, giving him a career total of eight points in 73 games.

