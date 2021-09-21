Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 3: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

There are a couple ways to view the kicker position after the first couple games of the season. Option A: If your kicker has had a pair of subpar performances, then he’s probably due for a good one. Option B: If your kicker has had a pair of mediocre outings, then he’s no good and you need a new one. There’s also Option C: He could be due for some bad ones if he’s had two good games, but let’s be honest — no one thinks like that. Regardless of where you are with your kicker, you might be checking our Week 3 fantasy kicker rankings to get ideas for potential pickups or reassurance you should stick with your starter.