Del Rio, TX

Spin and lies won’t hide the extent of Biden’s border fiasco

By James Carter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is indisputably good at one part of his job: always referring to the migrant surge at the border as a “challenge,” never a “crisis.”. He visited Del Rio, Texas, recently and refused to use the offending word about more than 10,000 Haitian migrants huddled...

Comments / 27

Rae
9d ago

Biden and administration did as much as inviting them here if they are not already responsible for flying the Haiti illegals into Mexico. Biden and administration are not stopping the crisis because this is exactly what they want. America wake up who is going to pay for this??? Taxpayers of course. Stop the liberal spread vote RED

23
Benjamin J Warfield
9d ago

The border between the United States and Mexico cross four states I wonder why they always pick Texas try to come across

6
Marisol Lopez
9d ago

everyone has their own story.....at the end of the day, Biden knows just what he's doing. it's the ones to left that have people believing the Big Lie.

5
 

