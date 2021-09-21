CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Singer Morgan Wallen’s $500K Pledge To Black Music Groups After N-Word Scandal Is Reportedly MIA!

By James Carter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen needs to answer for this, like, ASAP!. The country music singer was infamously caught on video saying the n-word earlier this year outside his home after a night out with friends. He rightfully lost a bunch of business and brand deals over the inexcusable controversy, with country music radio stations opting to drop his songs for a while, too.

Comments / 4

Lee Rockey
10d ago

He should have not made the offer on the first place ,big deal the N-Word is used by blacks everyday

Middletown Press

'Exceptionally Misleading': Morgan Wallen Pledged $500K to Black-Led Groups, But the Money Seems Largely M.I.A.

“Before this incident, my album was already doing well; it was already being well-received by critics and by fans,” he told host Michael Strahan, five months after the video surfaced. “Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened, that there was a spike in my sales. So we tried to calculate … how much it had spiked from this incident. We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one.”
ADVOCACY
wiltonbulletin.com

Morgan Wallen Reportedly Hasn't Donated All the Money He Promised to Black Charities

Last July, disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America to once again apologize for using the n-word and pledge $500,000 in donations to BIPOC-focused charities and organizations as a way of atoning. But according to a new Rolling Stone report, the actual amount of money he wound up donating has been significantly lower.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Syracuse.com

Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
MUSIC
Vulture

Org Touted by Morgan Wallen ‘Disappointed’ in Singer’s Anti-Racism Efforts

In his first interview since saying the N-word on video back in February — a plum Good Morning America spot, across from Michael Strahan, on July 23 — Morgan Wallen claimed he had donated around $500,000 to organizations supporting Black people and musicians. The disgraced country singer said the amount was from sales for his blockbuster album, Dangerous, that he’d earned since the video incident. But now, a new report in Rolling Stone is casting doubt on that figure, along with Wallen’s larger promise to work with Black-led organizations and on anti-racism causes. The magazine reported that the Black Music Action Coalition, which Wallen told GMA he had worked with and donated to, received $165,000 from the musician in April, putting the money toward COVID grants for Black musicians. Wallen didn’t mention any other groups in that interview, and 56 other Black-led and -founded charities since told Rolling Stone that they had not received donations from Wallen. BMAC told the magazine that Wallen’s claimed $500,000 in donations “seems exceptionally misleading.”
EDUCATION
talentrecap.com

Morgan Wallen Announces Country Thunder Takeover Tour Post-Scandal

The Voice alum Morgan Wallen announced his much anticipated Country Thunder Takeover Tour this week. The country singer revealed the dates for several headlining concerts featuring special guests Granger Smith, Larry Fleet, Jon Langston, and ERNEST. While it’s without a doubt that Wallen has caught himself in trouble recently, the tour seems to be an attempt to climb back from the scandal.
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Justin Timberlake’s Nashville Club

Morgan Wallen showed up on stage at a new Nashville club called The Twelve Thirty Club co-owned by superstar Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church joined him on stage for a few songs. They performed as part of the club’s grand opening last night (9/22). Joined by his mentor Eric, Morgan...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#Black People#Music Radio#Asap#Bmac#Gma#Wtf#Mag
Taste of Country

Morgan Wallen Banned From Attending 2021 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen will not be allowed to attend the 2021 CMA Awards or any of the pre-show pageantry, despite being nominated in the Album of the Year category. The news — as reported by the Los Angeles Times — affirms the Country Music Association's earlier stance that the artist would not be honored or recognized in any sort of way this November, but his collaborative works (i.e., his songs and January release Dangerous: The Double Album, country music's most consumed album of 2021) could be if voters made it so.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Announced as Headliner for Country Thunder at Bristol Speedway: See Full Lineup

Morgan Wallen started making a comeback earlier this summer. He started by appearing on Good Morning America. Then, Wallen showed up for small unofficial gigs. Finally, he made his first official appearance earlier this month while headlining a benefit concert for flood victims in Middle Tennessee. Now, it looks like the “Sand In My Boots,” singer is ready to hit a bigger stage. He’ll headline the Bristol, Tennessee Country Thunder Music Festival.
CELEBRITIES
