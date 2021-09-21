CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Count on Prince Philip’s will to remain a royal secret

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in Prince Andrew’s diary, we don’t yet know. To know what’s in Prince Philip’s will, London Bridge will have to fall down first. To protect the “dignity and standing of the Queen,” we’ll be made to wait for that news 90 years. In 1910, when the last will and testament of Prince Francis of Teck — youngest brother of Queen Mary — was opened it became a royal mess. Seems the nice physically active prince had left Queen Mary’s onetime favorite emeralds to his mistress the Countess of Kilmorey. Who she was, who knows. What she did, we can figure. Whatever she did she obviously did good.

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

