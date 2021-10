NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tonight the North Platte Bulldogs faced off against the Lexington Minutemen in a doubleheader. This evening was also Senior Night for the Dawgs. Things started off hot in the top of the first with Lexington coming up to bat. Mckinna Moats is the second batter of the game for the Minutemen and she rips a grounder down the left field line, she’ll round the bases and slide into third. The Minutemen now have one on and one out. Kalli Sutton is next up to bat for Lexington, and she’s going to reach on a North Platte error. Sutton’s hit will score Moats and the minutemen get on the board first and make it 1-0.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO