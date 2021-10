TUNBRIDGE — Just before midnight on Saturday, Michael (Micky) Whalen awoke to the sound of a dump truck crashing into the milk house of his barn on Tunbridge Mountain Road. Whalen said there were no animals in the barn, no one was injured and the driver walked away from the scene. The crash took out about 10 feet of concrete foundation and Whalen said he thinks that the milk house part of it “is a total loss.”