CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wolves Sign Brian Bowen II, Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller, Chris Silva

RealGM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Brian Bowen II, guard Matt Lewis, guard Isaiah Miller and forward Chris Silva. In two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Bowen saw action in 12 total games. He played in 44 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants over two seasons, averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. After withdrawing from the 2018 NBA draft during the final entry deadline, Bowen made the decision to forgo college and pursue a professional contract. On August 7, 2018, Bowen signed with the Sydney Kings of the Australian NBL. During the 2018–19 NBL season, he played in 30 games while averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News-Record

Lewis Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Timberwolves

Matt Lewis will get a shot at the NBA. The James Madison graduate and reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, meaning Lewis will have a spot in the Wolves’ training camp. Lewis averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds...
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Three Ex-Lakers Try Their Luck With Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have some open roster spots, and it appears head coach Steve Kerr is looking to add a couple of guards. There are a lot of them in the NBA free-agent market, notably Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Isaiah Thomas. The three NBA veterans are set to...
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silva
Person
Brian Bowen
Person
Isaiah Miller
Person
James Madison
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The Indiana Pacers#The Sydney Kings#Australian#Nbl#James Madison University#Unc Greensboro#Spartans#The Miami Heat#The Sioux Falls Skyforce#The Nba G League
The Spun

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly “Feared” Only 1 NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most feared players in NBA history, as he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game for his career. Even though Chamberlain was a nightmare to defend for opposing teams, there was at least one player who never backed down from the challenge. That player was former Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay was 'shooting the lights out' on first day of camp

Klay Thompson was a full participant in the Warriors' first day of training camp Tuesday afternoon, marking the first time Thompson has done so since the 2018-19 season. Thompson, who's working his way back from an ACL tear (in 2019) and an Achilles tear (in 2020), hasn't been cleared to participate in contact drills or five-on-five scrimmages yet, but the team didn't do either of those exercises on Tuesday.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
NBA
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: Signing Isaiah Thomas really doesn’t make sense

The Golden State Warriors have added scoring to their second unit this offseason. They don’t necessarily need a player like Isaiah Thomas, but that hasn’t stopped them from scheduling a workout with the former MVP candidate. He’s been a popular addition for playoff-hopeful franchises. The Golden State Warriors are set...
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: BMH bearish on Warriors signing Isaiah Thomas

While Boston Celtics fans would be thrilled to see their team working out former MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas, that sentiment isn’t shared by other franchises. Like Golden State Warriors fans, for example. Thomas has been linked to the Dubs along with former champion with Golden State Quinn Cook and Avery...
NBA
theScore

T-Wolves sign 2020 1st-round pick Bolmaro

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Leandro Bolmaro, the team announced Saturday, opening the door for the talented Argentine to make his NBA debut. The 21-year-old was selected 23rd overall by the New York Knicks in 2020 before being acquired by Minnesota in November. Bolmaro is the lone first-round pick from the 2020 draft class who has yet to make his stateside debut.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy