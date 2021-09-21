Wolves Sign Brian Bowen II, Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller, Chris Silva
The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Brian Bowen II, guard Matt Lewis, guard Isaiah Miller and forward Chris Silva. In two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Bowen saw action in 12 total games. He played in 44 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants over two seasons, averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. After withdrawing from the 2018 NBA draft during the final entry deadline, Bowen made the decision to forgo college and pursue a professional contract. On August 7, 2018, Bowen signed with the Sydney Kings of the Australian NBL. During the 2018–19 NBL season, he played in 30 games while averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.basketball.realgm.com
Comments / 0