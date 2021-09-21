CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women sexually assaulted after being picked up by ‘fake taxi driver’

By Liam James
 10 days ago

Police released a photo of a man sought in connection with the sexual assault of two women who were attacked after a ride in a “fake taxi” on their way home from a nightclub.

The victims, both in their 20s, had been with a friend when they left a Westminster nightclub at 3am on Sunday 25 July.

The pair got into a car they believed to be the private hire taxi they had booked before leaving the club.

But the women became suspicious when the driver began heading in the wrong direction and offered them a drink. They refused and got out in Hornsey Street, Islington.

As they left, the driver sexually assaulted the women before driving off towards Holloway Road, Metropolitan Police said.

The victim called police to report the attack at 4.15am.

An investigation was launched and detectives reviewing ANPR data and CCTV footage have today released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1441/25Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

