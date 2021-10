Two Roseburg Police officers rescued a woman who was going under the water in the South Umpqua River early Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 4:00 a.m. several officers responded to a report of a female drowning near Stewart Park. A caller identified as James Smith said he and 24-year old Brittany Shepherd had decided to go for a swim, but the woman quickly went into distress as the pair tried to swim in the river. Smith said Shepherd was struggling to tread water and that he was unable to help her. Smith had gotten out of the water to make the 911 call.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO