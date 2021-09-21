CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Cross-country ride for cancer stops in Rapid City

By Jack Caudill
kotatv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re riding bikes across the country to raise money for cancer research. The 7th annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride made a stop here in the Black Hills. The Billings to Rapid City leg of the 3,000 mile ride made it into Rapid City on Sunday. Monday morning, a new group of riders headed out for a three day ride to Sioux Falls, stopping to spend the night Monday in Murdo. Bristol Myers Squibb is sponsoring the ride, raising money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The riders have a lot of reasons for making this trek.

