Cross-country ride for cancer stops in Rapid City

They’re riding bikes across the country to raise money for cancer research. The 7th annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride made a stop here in the Black Hills. The Billings to Rapid City leg of the 3,000 mile ride made it into Rapid City on Sunday. Monday morning, a new group of riders headed out for a three day ride to Sioux Falls, stopping to spend the night Monday in Murdo. Bristol Myers Squibb is sponsoring the ride, raising money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The riders have a lot of reasons for making this trek.