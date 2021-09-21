CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton Manning's hilarious Patriots accusation has just a hint of truth

Cover picture for the articlePeyton Manning hilariously claimed that he believed his locker was bugged whenever the New England Patriots visited Indianapolis. It’s Monday night, which means there is football to watch. Not only that, but you can listen to the Manning-cast, featuring Peyton and Eli comment on the game while providing some hilarious stories to tell. the viewing audience. And during the Week 2 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, the Manning’s had a hilarious moment.

