CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

CNN reporter speaks to migrants sheltering under bridge at border

CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Latest Videos (16 Videos)

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Southern Border Officials Clear Camp Of Haitian Migrants Under Del Rio International Bridge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The encampment of mostly Haitian migrants underneath the international bridge in Del Rio, was cleared by border officials. The migrants entered the U.S. illegally and set up the campsite on American soil waiting to be arrested by border patrol agents so they could claim asylum.Â At its peak there were just over 15,000 people living there for days in makeshift tents.
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Thousands of migrants gather under Texas bridge

Nearly 10,000 migrants are camped out under an international bridge that divides the US from Mexico near Del Rio, Texas, as stretched-thin US Customs and Border Protection agents struggle to deal with the thousands of asylum claims that need to be processed. The migrants, the vast majority of whom are...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Washington Post

Drone video shows migrants under Texas bridge

Aerial video without audio shows more than 10,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, crowded into a camp under the Del Rio International Bridge in southern Texas on Sept. 18. Though Texas officials have warned of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation, people continue to cross the Rio Grande.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Woman Severely Injured Using Grain Hopper Railcar To Enter Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival. Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

663K+
Followers
102K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy