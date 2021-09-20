CNN reporter speaks to migrants sheltering under bridge at border

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The encampment of mostly Haitian migrants underneath the international bridge in Del Rio, was cleared by border officials. The migrants entered the U.S. illegally and set up the campsite on American soil waiting to be arrested by border patrol agents so they could claim asylum.Â At its peak there were just over 15,000 people living there for days in makeshift tents.
US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
NBC's Morgan Chesky joined Stephanie Ruhle live from Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of migrants — mostly Haitian — are crowded under an overpass bridge and face mass deportations. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports on how the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. border agents are grappling with the recent surge.Sept. 20, 2021.
Nearly 10,000 migrants are camped out under an international bridge that divides the US from Mexico near Del Rio, Texas, as stretched-thin US Customs and Border Protection agents struggle to deal with the thousands of asylum claims that need to be processed. The migrants, the vast majority of whom are...
DEL RIO, Tex. — Thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed the Rio Grande since Tuesday are sleeping outdoors under a border bridge in South Texas, creating a humanitarian emergency and a logistical challenge U.S. agents describe as unprecedented. Authorities in Del Rio say more than 8,000 migrants have arrived...
Aerial video without audio shows more than 10,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, crowded into a camp under the Del Rio International Bridge in southern Texas on Sept. 18. Though Texas officials have warned of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation, people continue to cross the Rio Grande.
ENSENADA, Mexico (Border Report) — The port city of Ensenada is well known for its seafood, Hussong’s Cantina, and as the gateway to Mexico’s acclaimed Valle de Guadalupe’s wine region. As of a few weeks ago, it became home to the latest shelter to house migrants in northern Baja California.
Nearly 10,000 migrants are camped out under a bridge dividing Texas and Mexico near Del Rio, Texas, as a stretched-thin US Customs and Border Protection struggles to process the thousands of asylum claims. The migrants, the vast majority of whom are from Haiti, are living in squalid conditions according to...
A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally.
(credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival.
Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
(CNN) — Approximately 4,600 Haitians have been removed from the United States on repatriation flights from Texas to Haiti since September 19, a Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday. The Biden administration has relied on a Trump-era public health authority, known as Title 42, to swiftly remove migrants encountered...
DEL RIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – As more than 12,000 migrants who crossed the border illegally into Texas search for shelter, the call is out for the Biden administration to take some kind of action. As the mostly Haitian immigrants assembled under and around the International Bridge in the small town...
MEXICO CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Shootouts with Mexican soldiers and police near the U.S. border left 9 suspected gunmen dead on September 16. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road southwest of the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
Comments / 0