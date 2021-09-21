CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Taiwan's last 'fire fishing' boat is keeping tradition alive

CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jinshan, New Taipei (CNN) — As night falls, a group of fishermen set sail off the coast of northern Taiwan, where they prepare to catch sardines with a traditional method: fire. Once they are at sea, a fisherman lights fire on a stick with acetylene gas -- generated by adding...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

Chinese fishing boats overpowering South American fishermen

Fishing boats, which leave this port daily to harvest tuna, and later squid, face an uncertain future due to an invasion of Chinese fishing boats. Further, the size of the Chinese catch has grown from 70,000 tons of squid annually in 2009 to 358,000 today. In response to public outcries,...
AGRICULTURE
TheDailyBeast

Family of Murderous River Otters Strikes Again in Singapore

A family of murderous river otters has struck again, breaking into a private pond in Singapore to kill and eat 10 koi fish last week. Five more were left “maimed,” according to local outlet Mothership. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes that has left Singaporeans grappling with their love for the furry creatures, which have grown bolder over the course of the country’s strict lockdown measures, venturing down city streets and into private condos. A group of otters recently made it into a church and killed nearly 100 fish, quite literally leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.
ANIMALS
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Fishing Industry#Jinshan#The New Taipei City#Japanese#Taiwanese
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Hyperallergic

How War Shaped Afghanistan’s Weaving Traditions

Political modernization is always painful and often extremely tricky. Some relatively fortunate nations transformed themselves using internal resources. But when a tradition-bound country is weak, then all too often it is ruthlessly overrun by militarily stronger nations. This happened in the New Americas, when the indigenous cultures were destroyed by Spain; in India, when the country was conquered by the British; and in West Asia, when after World War I the Ottoman Empire was divided up by the European powers. Afghanistan, however, was and is relatively isolated. Three imperial powers — England in the 19th century; Soviet Russia in the 1980s; and, from 2001 to 2021, the United States — tried and failed miserably to master this landlocked society. China brutally conquered an even more remote country, Tibet. But Afghanistan has proven far more resistant to foreign intervention, for neither Soviet-style communism nor Western parliamentary democracy successfully took root.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Dubai opens glitzy Expo with extravagant show

Dubai opened its extravagant Expo 2020 on Thursday with a flashy ceremony boasting fireworks and lights displays as it attempts to woo the world despite the pandemic. "The entire world gathers in the UAE as we inaugurate together, with the blessing of Allah, Expo 2020 Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNN

China says it's restricting abortions to promote gender equality. Experts are skeptical

Hong Kong (CNN) — For decades, Chinese authorities imposed strict limits on families that forced millions of women to abort pregnancies deemed illegal by the state. That harsh practice has become less common since China relaxed its one-child policy in 2015. So when news emerged this week that the government wants to reduce abortions for "non-medical reasons," the backlash was swift and furious.
WORLD
The Independent

Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains

A powerful typhoon pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands Friday with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported. Typhoon Mindulle was near one of the Izu Islands off Tokyo’s southern coast, moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometers (21 miles) per hour and packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Some local train services in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were temporarily suspended Friday. Several flights and ferries connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and outer islands have been canceled. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no damages or injuries have been reported so far. He urged Izu islanders to stay indoors and avoid going near glass windows until the typhoon passes. Rain up to 200 millimeters (8 inches) are predicted on the Izu Island and 150 millimeters (6 inches) in the Tokyo region by Saturday morning. The meteorological agency cautioned residents in the affected areas against possible flooding and mudslides.
TRAFFIC
Smithonian

Entrance Gate to Greek Temple of Zeus Unearthed in Turkey

In the early 1890s, German archaeologist Karl Humann unearthed remnants of a 2,300-year-old Temple of Zeus in the ancient Greek city of Magnesia, located in what is now the Aydın province of Turkey. The dig site was then reburied and all but forgotten until Görkem Kökdemir, an archaeologist at Ankara University, began excavations there some 20 years ago.
RELIGION
CNN

Congress prevented one crisis. Another looms

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Congress started the week with an urgent to-do list. It may have crossed off one item, but crucial issues concerning investors still haven't been resolved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.  Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.  "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
WORLD
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Big clouds of white steam billowed...
WORLD
CNN

CNN

663K+
Followers
102K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy