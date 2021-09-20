CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowl Projections: Michigan State-Mizzou meeting in Music City Bowl

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWOxh_0c2Zumtn00
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Nashville or Las Vegas — which would you prefer as a fan?

Those two destinations appear to be the common picks for where Michigan State will be bowling this holiday season. That is the case in college football analyst Brett McMurphy’s updated bowl projections.

The latest bowl projections update from McMurphy now has the Spartans playing Missouri in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. For the past two weeks, McMurphy had the Spartans in the Las Vegas Bowl against a Pac-12 foe.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bowl projections update from McMurphy:

